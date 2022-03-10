This multi-angle iPad stand also features height adjustment for just $12.50 (Reg. $23)

Sunlord (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ALASHI Adjustable Tablet Stand for $12.64 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code 25N6A5PF at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. For comparison, it goes for $23 normally and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since last year when it hit $10 in August. This tablet stand can hold devices that have screens ranging from 7- to 13.3-inches, making it compatible with every iPad Apple sells as well as Surface, Kindle, Galaxy, and more. The thick base makes it stable and there are both height and angle adjustments available, making it quite versatile. Keep reading for more.

Of course, you could instead opt for the Amazon Basics Multi-Angle Portable Tablet Stand to save some cash. It’s $9.50 right now to pick one up, leaving a few bucks in your pocket compared to today’s lead deal. However, this stand only adjusts in angle, not height, making it not quite as versatile as the model on sale above.

Another way to upgrade your tablet experience is to pick up ESR’s Apple Pencil alternative that’s available for just $20 right now. This all-time low saves up to $30 from its original list price and it’s a great way to interact with your iPad without dropping over $100 on Apple’s official stylus. So, if you’ve been eyeing an Apple Pencil, but avoiding due to cost, give ESR’s alternative a try.

More on the ALASHI Tablet Stand:

Sturdy enough to hold tablets of 7 to 13.3 inches, compatible with Apple iPad Pro 12.9, 11, iPad Air 1-4 generation, iPad 8, iPad Mini 1-5, Microsoft Surface pro, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, Amazon fire HD, Kindle, Nintendo, e-reader, etc.

Heavy duty stand made of aluminum alloy, the thickened base ensures that your tablet is placed firmly, no worry about falling over even hold a big seize tablet. Rubbers covering can protect your devices from scratches.

Two solid shafts provide height and angle adjustment, supporting both portrait or landscape viewing that always meet your needs. It’s fully foldable that you can travel with it, such as office, school, kitchen.

