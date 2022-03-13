Google’s latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen falls to best price of the year at $55 (Save 45%)

Adorama is now offering the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $54.99 shipped in several styles. Also matched at B&H. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 45% in savings while beating our previous mention by $10 to mark the best price of the year. Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Get in the Assistant game for less when you ditch the built-in display and go with Google’s Nest Mini at $49. This offering will still let you expand or kickstart a Google-centered smart home, but with a more compact design than the Nest Hub that also ditches some of the more unique sleep tracking features and the like.

As far as other ways to upgrade your Assistant setup, our smart home guide is packed with some ongoing markdowns to make that happen without paying full price. A notable way to put the screen to use specifically is with these discounted Anker eufy smart cameras starting at $36. Including various indoor and outdoor solutions, there are more capable systems on sale to pair with standalone offerings and the like. Check out all of the price cuts right here to find the best fit for your setup.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

