Save up to $299 on iPhone 12/mini with rare cert. refurb discounts to new lows, more

Starting off the week, Woot has now launched its latest iPhone and Apple Watch sale live through the end of the day. Delivering a selection of certified refubished handsets and wearables, shipping is free for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 fee applies. Headlining is the unlocked iPhone 12 starting at $544.99 for the 64GB model in all colorways. Down from the original $799 price tag, this is $3 under our previous mention and a new all-time low.

Even with the new iPhone 13 now available, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking of the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale, Woot is delivering a chance to score a new all-time low on a refurbished iPhone 12 mini, as well. Now down to $399.99 for the 64GB model, it originally sold for $699 and is now $68 under previous mentions. Delivering the most compact of Apple’s latest smartphone lineup, iPhone 12 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A14 Bionic chip, Face ID, and 2-sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Those who can get away with even more affordable previous-generation iPhone models will want to check out the rest of today’s sale right here. Delivering even less expensive offerings for getting in on the latest iOS 15 action, there are some ideal handsets for getting a family member in on the smartphone action for the first time without spending a fortune. Not to mention a selection of Apple Watch discounts, too.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!