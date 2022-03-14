Neewer 2-pack of 4,800-lumen LED streaming video desk lights now $160, more from $30

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, iphotoxx (94% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of Neewer photo and camera accessories priced from $30 shipped. Our favorite discount is the 2-pack of 4,800-lumen Desk-mount Remote-control LED Lights for $159.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $210 and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These light panels deliver up to 4,800 lumens of brightness with an adjustable color temperature ranging from 3200K to 5600K. You can turn the light on and off or adjust the brightness and color temperature from the remote. It can even be powered by either a wall outlet or Sony NPF batteries depending on what you need. Shop the rest of the sale right here then head below for more.

On a tighter budget? This compact LED ring light is available on Amazon for $20.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. It’s so small that you can attach it to your laptop for video calls or use the included tripod stand to use the light anywhere. While it’s bi-color, you won’t have quite as many options to pick from as there are only five preset color temperatures to choose, ranging from 3200K to 6500K, so do keep that in mind.

Don’t forget that for high-end gaming setups, Razer just announced its Key Light Chroma last week. This LED light is perfect for your streaming setup and offers full RGB color options as well as a tunable white setting. Learn more about the Key Light Chroma in our announcement coverage.

More on the Neewer Desk-mounted LED Lights:

With surface-mounted LED technology, this lighting kit with two NL-288ARC panel lights and two desk-mounted light stands gives you high light output, low energy consumption, and soft lighting that’s easy on your eyes for photography, video shooting, and live streaming. The LED light offers bright continuous light while maintaining a low profile at home or in the studio. It’s suitable for Twitch or YouTube game streaming setup. A simple yet powerful home studio lighting solution.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!