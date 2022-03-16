Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK DC to AC Car Power Inverter with USB $17, more

BESTEK’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 12V DC to 110V AC 150W Power Inverter for $16.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted rate. Normally $21, today’s offer saves nearly 20% and marks the best price that we’ve seen this year. This power inverter takes your car’s 12V DC power and converts it into 110V to charge your smartphone and laptop at the same time. There are two USB ports capable of 2.4A output and also an AC outlet which can deliver up to 150W of power. This means you can easily charge any Apple laptop with the standard wall power adapter while also keeping your phone charged on-the-go this spring.

Provides 150W continuous DC to AC power and 250W instantaneous power, featuring 1 AC outlet and 2 USB ports. Patented Isolation Voltage Protection: This certified beast comes equipped with low pressure and high pressure isolation and built-in 40 amps fuse. Perfectly protect your pricious devices against overheating, under and over voltage charging, short circuiting, overloads, and overcharging. Fast Charging: Powerful 110V AC outlet for charging larger devices such as laptops and tablets, 2 USB ports (0-2.4A) for powering USB compatible devices, a good choice as requisite car accessories. A must have for road trips: Ultra compact and lightweight, only 3.2 x 2.5 x 1.5 inches, 8 oz+. Space-saving and easy storage. 32 inch cord makes it easy for friends in the backseat to grab a charge for their devices

