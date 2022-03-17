Google’s official 30W USB-C charging bundle falls to new low at $30.50

Amazon is currently offering the official Google 30W USB-C Charger and Cable for $30.49 shipped. Normally fetching $35, this is only the second notable discount at cents under our previous mention and a new all-time low since launching alongside the Pixel 6 last fall. Google’s official 30W charging bundle was designed to deliver improved refuel times to its latest 6 and 6 Pro smartphones. The compact wall adapter pairs with a 1-meter USB-C cable to complete the package, all with the official Google seal of approval attached. Our in-depth hands-on review details exactly how the charger stacks up and how it compares to third-party alternatives. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable alternatives go, ditching the first-party seal of approval is a great way to save some extra cash. While you’ll have to supply your own cable, this 27W Spigen USB-C Charger at $18 will deliver much of the same experience to your Pixel 6 series smartphone without the Google premium attached. We found it to deliver a similar all-around charging experience to the 30W offering at nearly half the cost.

Though if you’re in the market for something even more compact to throw in the everyday carry, our recent hands-on review of the Anker 20W Nano Pro charger is worth a look. Coming in one of four unique colors, these USB-C adapters are as compact as it gets without sacrificing on the charging capabilities.

Official Google 30W USB-C Charger features:

Charge your Pixel phone and other USB-C devices quickly with the Google 30W USB-C Charger and cable. The charger is thoughtfully designed using recycled materials, so you can feel good about using it. And it’s compact enough to take wherever you go. Charging speed varies and depends on device capabilities, battery age, usage during charging, and many other factors. Charging cable sold separately. Compatible USB-C devices sold separately. The plastic for the adapter’s enclosure is made from 50% post-consumer recycled material.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!