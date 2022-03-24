Android app deals of the day: Baldur’s Gate II, Everybody’s RPG, Mars Power Industries, more

Justin Kahn -
AndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Thursday’s most notable price drops on Android apps are now organized down below. Just be sure to scope out the first price drop on the brand new Motorola Edge+ smartphone as well ongoing deals on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 while you’re at it. This afternoon’s collection includes titles like Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced, Everybody’s RPG, Mars Power Industries, Twilight Pro Unlock, Speed View GPS Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the all-new Motorola Edge+ smartphone that was just revealed yesterday and is already $100 off. Alongside ongoing deals on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone, today also saw the Google Assistant-equipped Jabra Elite 7 Active ANC Earbuds drop back down to the Amazon low. Then go dive into our smartphone accessories for all of your charging and add-on needs. 

Today’s best game deals: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $50, Elden Ring $50, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Baldur’s Gate II:

Kidnapped. Imprisoned. Tortured. The wizard Irenicus holds you captive in his stronghold, attempting to strip you of the powers that are your birthright. Can you resist the evil in your blood and forsake the dark destiny that awaits you? Or will you embrace your monstrous nature and ascend to godhood as the new Lord of Murder?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android app deals of the day: YoWindow Weather, Pocket ...
Spring cleaning air purifier deals have arrived from $3...
Save up to 50% on Amazon’s Fire tablets: HD 10 Ki...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Hidden Folks, Tit...
Save 26% on the JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar and Wireless Sub
Samsung’s 2022 Frame TVs now available for pre-or...
B&O Beosound A1 2nd Gen. Bluetooth speaker with Al...
Latest 2-ch. PreSonus USB96 Mac/Windows audio interface...
Load more...
Show More Comments