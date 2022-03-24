Android app deals of the day: Baldur’s Gate II, Everybody’s RPG, Mars Power Industries, more

Thursday’s most notable price drops on Android apps are now organized down below. Just be sure to scope out the first price drop on the brand new Motorola Edge+ smartphone as well ongoing deals on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 while you’re at it. This afternoon’s collection includes titles like Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced, Everybody’s RPG, Mars Power Industries, Twilight Pro Unlock, Speed View GPS Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the all-new Motorola Edge+ smartphone that was just revealed yesterday and is already $100 off. Alongside ongoing deals on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone, today also saw the Google Assistant-equipped Jabra Elite 7 Active ANC Earbuds drop back down to the Amazon low. Then go dive into our smartphone accessories for all of your charging and add-on needs.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Baldur’s Gate II:

Kidnapped. Imprisoned. Tortured. The wizard Irenicus holds you captive in his stronghold, attempting to strip you of the powers that are your birthright. Can you resist the evil in your blood and forsake the dark destiny that awaits you? Or will you embrace your monstrous nature and ascend to godhood as the new Lord of Murder?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!