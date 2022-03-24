Today’s best game deals: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $50, Elden Ring $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering some solid price drops on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands ahead of tomorrow’s release. You can now land physical copies on Xbox at $49.94 shipped as well as the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next Level Edition on PS5 for $59.94 shipped. Down from $60 and $70 respectively, these are the best price drops around for securing a copy ahead of release and matching our previous pre-order price. With positive reviews already rolling in, the new Borderlands spin-off meets fantasy world looter-shooter is set to be a treat for fans of the long-running franchise. It takes the familiar shooter mechanics and combines them with a host of magical abilities with a similarly fast-paced and quirky take on the genre as the Borderlands franchise. Go give the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands PowerA Xbox gamepad a look as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Elden Ring, Nioh 2, Donut County, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Xbox Series X now in-stock and ready for purchase!
- Elden Ring Xbox digital $50 (Reg. $60)
- Use code MBLBQ2439 with mobile checkout
- Nioh 2 $14 (Reg. up to $40)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Just Dance 2022 from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry 6: Gold Edition PSN $50 (Reg. $100)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us Xbox under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition PSN $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Metal Gear Solid V PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear Sold V Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition from $24 (Reg. $30)
- NHL 22 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- FIFA 22 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- WHAT THE GOLF? eShop $12 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Battlefield 2042 $35 (Reg. $45+)
- EA Amazon sale from $10
- Florence eShop $2 (Reg. $6)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- FINAL FANTASY VII remake pre-owned $12 (Reg. $40 new)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle PSN $17.50 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation March Madness Digital Sale up to 75% off
- Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $15 (50% off)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo FREE
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY $30 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Now matched on PSN
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
