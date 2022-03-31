Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Ezio $30, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $49.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection on Nintendo Switch in physical form for $29.99 shipped. Also matched on the eShop for a digital copy. Regularly $40, this is 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This collection brings some of arguably best Assassin’s Creed games to your Switch library staring Ezio Auditore da Firenze, “the most celebrated and iconic Master Assassin in the franchise.” It includes Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations, as well as two short films and all of the solo DLC from all three titles. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Hotline Miami Collection, Far Cry 6, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
*** Xbox Series X now in-stock and ready for purchase
*** Sony officially unveils new PlayStation Plus with Game Pass-style streaming
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PSN $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- World of Final Fantasy: Maxima $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection $17 (Reg. $30)
- Judgment from $20.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry 6 from $22.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Cotton Reboot! $27 (Reg. $40)
- Hotline Miami Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Moonlighter eShop $5 (Reg. $25)
- SpongeBob SquarePants eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Nioh 2 $14 (Reg. up to $40)
- Just Dance 2022 from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
- NHL 22 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- PlayStation March Madness Digital Sale up to 75% off
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature
First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay
Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26
Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more
8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside today’s new gameplay trailer
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!