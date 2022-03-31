Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Ezio $30, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $49.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection on Nintendo Switch in physical form for $29.99 shipped. Also matched on the eShop for a digital copy. Regularly $40, this is 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This collection brings some of arguably best Assassin’s Creed games to your Switch library staring Ezio Auditore da Firenze, “the most celebrated and iconic Master Assassin in the franchise.” It includes Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations, as well as two short films and all of the solo DLC from all three titles. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Hotline Miami Collection, Far Cry 6, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

*** Sony officially unveils new PlayStation Plus with Game Pass-style streaming

