Remove pet spots from your yard with Scotts EZ Seed Repair for $10.50, more from $5.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering lawn care products from a variety of manufacturers at discounts up to 40% off. One of the products a part of this sale is the Scotts EZ Seed Dog Spot Repair for $10.39 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally listed at around $15.50, this 33% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen this product for in almost 2 years. This combination of mulch, seed, and soil amendment is specifically designed to restore areas damaged by pets. Using Scott’s best performance grass seed with protectant means you won’t have to worry about the grass getting diseased. A tackifier is also used to prevent seeds from washing away with water. Keep reading for more lawn care products.

More lawn care products:

After you finish checking out all the products in this sale, be sure to check out this deal on 33-feet of Solar-Powered Outdoor LED Light Strips at $24.84 with the on-page coupon clipped. After you clean up your yard for those summer parties, grab some of these solar-powered lights to keep the party going into the night. Once you’ve placed the new grass seed down, you’ll want to water it every day to keep it healthy. Check out Eve’s new Thread-enabled Aqua HomeKit sprinkler controller at $80.

Scotts EZ Seed Dog Spot Repair features:

Scotts EZ Seed is a revolutionary seeding mix that takes care of the seed for you, so you can grow thick, beautiful grass anywhere! Scotts unique growing material absorbs water like a sponge, expanding to surround the weed in a moist, protective layer. Just prep the ground, put it down, water and let it go to work.

