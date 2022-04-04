TCL’s Alto R1 Sound Bar is made to pair with Roku TV easily at a low of $80 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the TCL Alto R1 Roku TV Sound Bar for $79.99 shipped. Down from a $100 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Today’s deal also beats our last mention from January by an additional $16.50. Designed to set up with your Roku TV “in minutes,” this sound bar is perfect for giving your home theater a solid upgrade. It uses your same Roku TV remote to command the volume which makes your entire setup that much easier to use. Plus, it has built-in Bluetooth so you can stream Spotify, Apple Music, and more. Head below for additional information.

If you already have a sound bar, then consider picking up this mounting system that attaches it right below your TV. It uses the VESA mount on the back of your home theater system and is even compatible with existing wall mounts. Plus, at $30, it’s a low-cost way to give your space a nice and tidy upgrade.

Speaking of your home theater, consider picking up a meross LED HomeKit floor lamp while it’s on sale for $65. This is a full $15 below its normal going rate and a great way to add some additional lighting to your space. However, for high-end setups, don’t forget about the premium $2,400 Devialet sound bar with a rotating Orb for a center channel speaker.

TCL Alto R1 Roku TV Wireless Sound Bar features:

SIMPLE WIRELESS SETUP WITH YOUR ROKU TV: The simple wireless setup means no running cables or drilling holes in your wall. Just plug it into power and pair it for clearer, louder TV sound.

UNBOXING TO LISTENING IN MINUTES: Inside the box you’ll find a quick start guide, power cable, and sound bar.

ONE REMOTE IS ALL YOU NEED: There’s no need to juggle an additional remote every time you want to adjust the volume or sound settings. Just use your existing Roku TV remote!

