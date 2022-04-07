HYPER’s $66.50 Sanho Duo 7-in-2 USB-C hub has 4K60 HDMI, 100W PD passthrough, more

HYPER’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 7-in-2 Sanho Duo USB-C Hub for Mac on sale at $66.59 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $100, you’re saving nearly 34% here and today’s deal marks one of the best prices of the year so far. This hub packs just about everything one could want in a modem adapter. You’ll find 4K60 HDMI output, a USB-C 40Gb/s port capable of 100W PD charging passthrough and a USB-C 5Gb/s port with 60W PD charging. On top of that, there’s both microSD/SD support and dual USB-A ports to round things out. Plus, this hub features a magnetic grip that ensures it stays connected to your MacBook and there’s even an extension cord that reduces it down to a single cable to use with MagSafe charging, an iPad, or even a Windows machine. Keep reading for more.

While today’s lead deal is quite feature-packed, it’s hard to deny the value found in Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub. Given it only uses a single USB-C port, instead of two, the HDMI output is capped at 4K30 instead of 4K60. But, the rest of its features are similar, offering both microSD/SD, USB-A, and up to 100W PD passthrough for just $35 on Amazon.

Speaking of iPad compatibility, did you see that Apple’s latest iPad Air is discounted to a new all-time low right now? Coming in at $70 off its normal going rate, you’ll score the M1 SoC here alongside USB-C support, an edge-to-edge display, Touch ID, and compatibility with both Apple Pencil as well as the Magic Keyboard.

HYPER Sanho Duo USB-C Hub for Mac features:

7-in-2 Ports: HDMI 4K60Hz, USB-C 40Gbps 100W PD, USB-C 5GBPS 60W PD, MicroSD/SD 3.0 UHS-I 104MB/s, 2 x USB-A 5Gbps. HyperDrive USB C hub delivers the fastest USB-C capable of 40Gbps data transfer, 5K video output, and 100W power delivery, all at the same time.

Dual USB-C Data & Power Delivery: HyperDrive 7-in-2 hub is the only MacBook Pro/Air hub with two USB-C ports that support Power Delivery & Data (Type-C Thunderbolt 3 port: 40Gbps/100W + Type-C port: 5Gbps/60W).

High-Resolution 4K60Hz HDMI: Experience crystal clear 4K60Hz HDMI video on compatible 4K monitors for brilliant high-resolution display. *DisplayPort 1.4 compatible through the USB-C port.

