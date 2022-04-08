Segway’s refurb. Ninebot KickScooter Max G30LP hits lowest price of the year at $510, more

Today only, Woot is offering a wide selection of Segway and other electric scooters, e-bikes, and more priced as low as $61 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Our favorite discount is the Ninebot KickScooter Max G30LP at $509.99. For comparison, it has a list price of $890, which it goes for as much at Best Buy right now in new condition. Today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen all year, though we did see this scooter fall to $500 in new condition back in September. This electric scooter delivers a 350W motor which can travel at up to 18.6 MPH for as far as 25 miles on a single charge. Not only does it allow you to get around town with ease, but it can also traverse up to 20% grade hills should you live in an area with those. Plus, you’ll find the 10-inch pneumatic tires make for a comfortable ride. Ships with a 1-year Segway warranty and you can head below for more.

Spend a fraction of your savings on the Segway Ninebot Phone Mount which can be picked up on Amazon for just $25. It allows you to easily mount your smartphone to the electric scooter, which means it can be used for maps, calls, messages, and more, all without holding the device. This makes it easier for you to ride, not to mention safer.

Don’t forget about our exclusive sale on Segway’s dirt e-bike. Coming in with the first discount of the year, it’s on sale for $3,400, which saves you $100 from its normal going rate. This dirt e-bike can travel at up to 30MPH for as far as 40 miles on a single charge. And, if that’s not far enough, you can even bring a second battery for an additional 40 miles of riding.

Segway Ninebox MAX G30LP features:

Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LP strives to reach new heights of performance. When you ride on the road, the stronger brushless direct current motor delivers a fast and sturdy riding experience. It offers high quality, comfort and safety that is in line with the MAX KickScooter. After 100,000 vibration tests and 220lbs payload tests, it is undeniably stable and reliable, making it your best choice for long-distance riding.

