Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 22.5W USB-C 10,000mAh Portable Battery $15 (50% off), more

i-Wok US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Baseus 22.5W USB-C PD 3.0/QuickCharge 4.0 10,000mAh Portable Battery for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 74GKHB5A at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. Normally going for $30, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, saving 50%. This portable battery is only 1.4cm thick, making it quite thin to keep in your pocket or purse. It features a USB-C PD 3.0 port that outputs 22.5W of power and also a QuickCharge 4.0+ USB-A port for supported devices. With a total capacity of 10,000mAh, you can get over two full charges of an iPhone 12 or similar and nearly two full recharges of the Galaxy S22. On top of that, the power bank is made from metal for a more premium experience all around.

Compared to the old portable phone charger, it’s 50% smaller, 1.4 cm thickness make it easy to put in your pocket. This 22.5w power bank is with the latest PD3.0 and QC4+ fast charging technology. It can charge iPhone 12 from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes, which is 3X faster than 1A charger. Just put it in your pocket and you can power all your devices continuously. This 10,000mAh power bank is certainly a powerful helper in times of power outages. It can provide 2.1 charges for iPhone 12, 1.7 charges for Samsung S20, 4 charges for iPhone 8, and over 12 charges for AirPods.

