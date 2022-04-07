JBL’s Tune 130/230NC wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation at $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering discounts on JBL Tune 130NC and 230NC Wireless Earbuds at $79.95 shipped. These wireless earbuds are normally listed at around $100, this 20% discount matches the lowest price we can find. When looking at the Tune 130NC and 230NC side-by-side, there aren’t many differences. They both feature active noise cancellation that allows you to be immersed in your music. There are also microphones for taking phone calls. The IPX4 rating means these earbuds can take sweat and water with ease. You will get a total of 40 hours of battery life with the earbuds and the charging case without noise cancellation enabled. Keep reading to see the variations of these earbuds that are part of this deal.

JBL Tune 130/230NC Wireless Earbuds:

Tune 130NC True Wireless Earbuds – $80 White Black Blue

Tune 230NC True Wireless Earbuds – $80 White Black Blue



JBL Tune 130NC True Wireless Earbuds features:

JBL Pure Bass Sound: Smartly designed 10mm drivers enhanced by the Dot form factor deliver JBL’s Pure Bass Sound so you’ll feel every pulsing beat.

Hear more of what you want, less of what you don’t. Active Noise Cancelling technology with 2 mics lets you minimize audio distractions. With Ambient Aware, you can tune into your surroundings at any time so that you feel safer when you’re out in the world, while TalkThru lets you stop for a quick chat without having to remove your headphones.

Never miss a beat with 40 (10+30) hours of battery life or 8 hours, plus 24 hours in the case when noise cancelling is engaged. Need a boost? Speed Charge for just ten minutes to get 2 hours of playtime.

