Today’s best game deals: Halo Infinite $20, Mario Odyssey $40, Aliens Fireteam $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Halo Infinite for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 or free store pickup where available. Regularly $60 and currently fetching $35 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked at $10 under our previous mention. If you haven’t given this one a go yet or were waiting for a deep sale, this is it. Even if you just want to give the single player campaign a go, today’s $20 price tag might be worth it for you. Alongside the included “free-to-play multiplayer experience,” Master Chief goes up against the “most ruthless foe he’s ever faced” as players explore the massive scale of the Halo ring and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

