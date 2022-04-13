Save $250 on Motorola’s Edge 20 smartphone with Wi-Fi 6E and 144Hz display at new low

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Edge 20 256GB Android Smartphone for $449.99 shipped. Normally fetching $700, you’re looking at $250 in savings while beating our previous mention from earlier in the year by $50. Arriving with a 6.7-inch 144Hz display, the Motorola Edge 20 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor. On top of enhancements that live up to this device’s second-generation status like Wi-Fi 6E and 5G, there’s also 2-day battery life and a triple-camera array around back. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage over at 9to5Google and then head below for more.

One of the more exclusive features is that the new Motorola Edge 20 can extend its screen by plugging into an external monitor with Ready For. If that’s a feature you’re planning to take advantage of, using some of your savings to grab Motorola’s new Adjustable Dock is an easy recommendation at $60. Alongside just refueling the handset with a USB-C connector, it also has a passthrough port on the back for plugging in a display cable. Not to mention, it also rotates for positioning your handset horizonally, as well.

This week has also already had quite a notable selection of flagship hardware deals go live on the latest Android devices from the likes of Samsung, Google, and Microsoft. A particular highlight of the batch brings Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB to the best price of the year at $200 off.

Motorola Edge 20 features:

Ready For makes being productive easy. All your phone’s games, video calls, and apps are on one big screen—just connect wirelessly. Enjoy elite gaming and up to 55% faster graphics and processing with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Mobile Platform. Connect with 5G networks for superfast downloadingand streaming, plus enjoy 3x faster speeds with Wi-Fi 6E. 

