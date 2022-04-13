Schwinn IC3 Indoor Bike with heart rate tracking hits Amazon all-time low at up to $250 off

Amazon is now offering the Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike for $399.78 shipped. Regularly $650 like usually fetches at Best Buy where it is currently $400 for today only, it more typically sells in the $550 range and is now at a new Amazon all-time low with at least $150 in savings. Featuring a 40-pound flywheel setup with a “silent” belt-drive and “infinitely variable resistance,” it also includes pedal cages as well as clips for more hardcore spinners. An adjustable ventilated race-style seat is joined by an LCD console that monitors heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories, and RPMs while the integrated multi-media device holder offers up a nice home for your tablet during connected workouts. Head below for more details. 

For something even more affordable, consider the popular Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Belt-Drive Cycling Bike at $260.50 shipped on Amazon. While not quite as modern-looking, it is quite close if you ask me, while delivering a very similar 40-pound flywheel mechanism, tablet holder, adjustable friction resistance, and a “silent” belt-drive. All of that comes in at about $140 less than today’s Schwinn solution. 

And speaking of home fitness gear deals, we are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on NordicTrack’s new Alexa Adjustable Dumbbell set. Currently $129 off for today only as part of Amazon’s Gold Box event, this new release delivers a high-tech solution with voice-controlled weight switching and more. Get a closer look at the pricing breakdown and feature set in this morning’s coverage. 

The new Schwinn IC3 is a low impact, cardio-kicking indoor cycling bike designed with the serious cyclist in mind. When harsh weather or a crazy schedule drives your workout inside, just hop on the IC3 for a high-energy, low-impact training experience that will have you feeling like you’re riding through rolling hills. With a generous LCD console, a 40-pound flywheel and infinitely variable resistance, this bike offers serious value for the serious cyclist.

