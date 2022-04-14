WORKPRO’s 8-piece flex-head ratcheting combo wrench set falls to new low at $34

GreatStar Tools (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering an 8-piece WORKPRO Flex-head Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set for $33.99 shipped. For comparison, today’s deal saves $11 which is a 25% off and marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. You’ll get eight wrenches here that all feature both a box end as well as an open side depending on what’s needed. The box end ratchets and pivots up to 180-degrees as well, ensuring that you can reach just about any nut or bold. Sizes range from 5/16- to 3/4-inch and there’s a convenient roll to keep things neat and tidy when not in use. Keep reading for more.

Ditch the ratcheting design of today’s lead deal and save some cash. This 9-piece wrench set is available for just $20 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll find that it only includes SAE sizes, not metric, so do keep that in mind. But, for those just starting out, it’s a fantastic kit to pick up as it’ll have most of the common wrench sizes that you’ll come across in early DIY projects.

Don’t forget that right now we’re seeing a rare discount on the SKIL PWR CORE 20V 4-tool combo kit over on Amazon. We spotted this deal earlier in the week and there’s no telling how long it’ll be around. The kit is available at a low of $179, though it normally goes up to $399, delivering quite a bit of cash savings to your wallet.

WORKPRO Ratcheting Wrench Set features:

72-tooth ratchet gear needs only a 5-degree working swing arc

Universal ratcheting box end fits on 4, 6, 12 pt, spline, external Torx and even rounded fasteners

Box end head pivots 180 degrees to easily get around obstructions

Flexible rotation is convenient for small space operation and effortless operation

