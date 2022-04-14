WORKPRO’s 8-piece flex-head ratcheting combo wrench set falls to new low at $34

GreatStar Tools (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering an 8-piece WORKPRO Flex-head Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set for $33.99 shipped. For comparison, today’s deal saves $11 which is a 25% off and marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. You’ll get eight wrenches here that all feature both a box end as well as an open side depending on what’s needed. The box end ratchets and pivots up to 180-degrees as well, ensuring that you can reach just about any nut or bold. Sizes range from 5/16- to 3/4-inch and there’s a convenient roll to keep things neat and tidy when not in use. Keep reading for more.
Ditch the ratcheting design of today’s lead deal and save some cash. This 9-piece wrench set is available for just $20 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll find that it only includes SAE sizes, not metric, so do keep that in mind. But, for those just starting out, it’s a fantastic kit to pick up as it’ll have most of the common wrench sizes that you’ll come across in early DIY projects.
Don’t forget that right now we’re seeing a rare discount on the SKIL PWR CORE 20V 4-tool combo kit over on Amazon. We spotted this deal earlier in the week and there’s no telling how long it’ll be around. The kit is available at a low of $179, though it normally goes up to $399, delivering quite a bit of cash savings to your wallet.
WORKPRO Ratcheting Wrench Set features:
- 72-tooth ratchet gear needs only a 5-degree working swing arc
- Universal ratcheting box end fits on 4, 6, 12 pt, spline, external Torx and even rounded fasteners
- Box end head pivots 180 degrees to easily get around obstructions
- Flexible rotation is convenient for small space operation and effortless operation
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!