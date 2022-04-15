Android app deals of the day: Dr. Seuss Lorax, DISTRAINT 2, Peace Death! 2, and more

All of Friday afternoon’s best deals on Android games and apps are now waiting for you down below. Today has also seen some notable deals on Android hardware including Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable and the new Galaxy Tab S8+. After you’re finished checking out those offers, you’ll find all of today’s most notable app deals beyond the jump including headliners like The Lorax – Dr. Seuss, DISTRAINT 2, Peace, Death! 2, Plancon: Space Conflict, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and much more.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s best Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable at $300 off the going rate and joining the rest of our ongoing Samsung offers. Speaking of which, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ is now at the second-best price we have ever tracked over at Amazon and you can get all of the details right here. Alongside today’s smartphone accessories roundup, we are also tracking notable price drops on Casely Galaxy cases and SanDisk’s best-in-class Extreme Portable 2TB USB-C SSD.

Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 2 $40, Miles Morales $30, Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on The Lorax – Dr. Seuss:

Jump inside this cautionary tale of greed and destruction as the Lorax tries to save the Truffula Forest and its inhabitants from disaster at the hands of an insatiable factory owner. Explore pictures, learn new vocabulary, and follow along with three fun ways to read! Will the Lorax succeed in saving the forest?

