Smartphone Accessories: LISEN Height/Angle Adjustable iPhone Stand $6.50 (48% off), more

LISEN Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Height and Angle Smartphone Stand for $6.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code 9HMLW892 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Normally $13, today’s deal saves 48% from its normal going rate and beats our last mention from March of $11 to mark the best price we’ve seen all year. This phone stand features the ability to adjust both in height as well as angle, meaning you can dial it in for any scenario. Taking a FaceTime call? Make it tall and fairly straight. Watching a movie? Push it down and make it be at an angle. It not only supports just about any smartphone on the market, but also most mid-sized tablets around 10 to 11 inches or smaller.

This cell phone stand holder is in accordance with ergonomic design. Providing you comfortable viewing angle which helps to fix your posture and reduce neck & back strain. The height can be easily adjusted between 7.1in-8.5in(1.4in adjustable range), the angle is adjustable between 5°~85° When using while charging. Due to bent cable, the low phone dock maybe fall over. LISEN stylish adjustable phone holder for desk has a reserved charging hole design, supports cable management, [No bent & tangling & tip over worries]. This phone pad will not cover the subtitle when you watch the video

