Add six JESLED outdoor solar spotlights to your outdoor space for just $30 (Save 50%)

JESLED US Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its Outdoor Solar-powered LED Spotlights for $29.99 shipped when you use the code ATATATAT at checkout. This 50% discount makes the outdoor lights just $5 each and also marks a new low that weâ€™ve tracked. These solar-powered spotlights are perfect for giving your yard a spring facelift as they require no wiring to be run and youâ€™ll never have to change the battery either. The built-in solar panel ensures that every day the internal battery gets topped off and theyâ€™re ready to go for when it gets dark outside. Plus, with six included there will be plenty of excess light to illuminate various parts of your home. Keep reading for more.

While todayâ€™s lead deal offers better overall value,Â this solar courtyard lampÂ is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. Essentially, this light delivers a lower total lumen output with a more compact form-factor. The smaller light will cost justÂ $22Â for four, which, while overall itâ€™s a lower cost than the JESLED deal above, itâ€™s not as great of value if you need multiple.

Speaking of your outdoor space, donâ€™t forget that Char-Broilâ€™s 2-burner TRU-Infrared grill, as well as the Royal Gourmet flat top griddle, are at 2022 lows with prices from $265. Both outdoor grills are great for cooking burgers, hot dogs, steaks, and more this spring.

JESLED Outdoor Solar LED Spotlight features:

Bright white 6500k with total 650lumens larger capacity Bigger and more sensitive solar panel. JESLED solar spotlight has a higher brightness and longer working time. Low Light Mode(12hrs) / High Light Mode(6hrs). JESLED outdoor landscape spot lights solar powered can automatically detect changes in the brightness outside. When the brightness is low enough to require illumination, it will automatically switch from charging mode to glowing mode without motion detection (Auto On in the evening / Auto Off in the daytime).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!