Add a workout bench to the home gym from $58: CAP adjustable Amazon 2022 low, more

Amazon is now offering the CAP Barbell Multi Purpose Adjustable Utility Workout Bench for $71.73 shipped. Regularly $95 and sometimes going for as much as $124, this is a new all-time low on all colors but the black model which hasn’t got for any lower than this in well over a year. It currently sells for the full $95 at Walmart. Alongside a 600-pound weight limit, it is made of cold rolled steel tubing with a double-stitched boxed pa, zinc hardware, and rear stabilizers. Along with support for an entirely flat position, it can also provide six different inclined angles for a wide array of workouts. More below from $58.

More workout bench deals:

If you’re in the market for a more high-tech workout companion, jump into this morning’s price drops on the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch. It is now down at a new 2022 low with $70 in savings alongside its always-on AMOLED display, up to 6-day battery life, ECG tracking, and more. Get a closer look in our deal coverage right here.

CAP Barbell Adjustable Utility Bench features:

SPECS – Maximum assembled bench dimensions are 57. 5 L x 23 w x 50 H inches (at full incline), 57. 5 L x 23 w x 19 H (in flat position)

CONSTRUCTION – The custom spec cold rolled steel tubing allows this bench to handle heavy weight securely. Tested based on ASTM standards to hold up to 1000 lbs. Recommended maximum weight capacity is 600 lbs

COMFORTABLE – Double stitched boxed pad is comfortable yet firm utilizing new foam material and CARB compliant plywood

RELIABLE – Durable red powder coat finish and zinc hardware provide exceptional maintenance-free durability. The end caps on the front and rear stabilizers prevent the bench from scratching the floor

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!