Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: KORG Gadget 2, ARP ODYSSEi, MovieSpirit, more

It’s Thursday morning and that means it’s time for another fresh batch of Mac and iOS app deals. Joining this morning’s collection we are also tracking solid price drops Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air and these AirPods Pro deals, but for now we are focusing in on the software. Headliners include a host of KORG music production gear including Gadget 2 and ARP ODYSSEi as well as Backpack Studio, MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Backpack Studio: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iCarMode: Drive Safely: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: World Conqueror 1945: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: neoDefense – Tower Defense: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Build Your Palace: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kauldron Synthesizer: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $1 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: $2 (Reg. $6)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on KORG Gadget:

KORG Gadget is the best all-in-one music production software and plugin collection; the intuitive user interface provides over 40 small synthesizers and drum machines called “Gadgets,” that you can freely combine for music production. Starting with the award winning iOS edition, followed by Gadget for Mac with its powerful plugin collection, now the Gadget plug-ins are now Windows compatible.” With carefully selected parameters and at-the-ready sounds/presets, you can now use various powerful gadgets with your favorite DAW on your Mac/PC.

