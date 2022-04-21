Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $50.50, Bravely Default II $41, NHL 22 $10, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $50.50
FREE Metroid Dread demo

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offing digital copies of Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch for $50.50. Regularly $60 and currently start at $55 in physical form via Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find on the rarely discounted Switch game. This is the latest entry in the long-running and beloved sci-fi series that takes players to planet ZDR to investigate a mysterious transmission. The legendary Samus Aran returns with new abilities and to take on deadly new enemies including the E.M.M.I. robotic research machines that will hunt you down like never before in the series. Head below for more of today’s  best console game deals including Bravely Default II, Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition, DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2, Aragami 2, FIFA 22, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

*** Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3

***Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy titles might be on the way

Pre-orders:

  • Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
  • Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
  • Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
  • Live A Live pre-order $50
  • Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26

Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm

