Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $37, FIFA 22 $10, Sonic Mania $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Woot is now offering physical copies of Luigi’s Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch for $36.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $60 and currently $50 on Amazon where it has never dropped below $40, today’s deal is among the lowest prices we have tracked on the game and the best price we can find. As you might know from our hands-on review, this is the latest edition of Luigi’s ghost busting saga with impressive visuals and a host of new gameplay mechanics. Those include the all-new Poltergust G-00 weapon as well as the ability to call upon and control Gooigi – Luigi’s “all-green doppelganger who can do what Luigi can’t [including] slip through tight spaces, walk on spikes, and help Luigi overcomes obstacles.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including FIFA 22, NHL 22, Tales from the Borderlands, Sonic Mania, Splatoon 2, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

***Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy titles might be on the way

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

