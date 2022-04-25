Add an Apple-compatible stylus to your 2018 or later iPad for $22 on Gold Box

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the JamJake Stylus Pen for iPad for $21.59. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s $25 off of list, $10 off the average price and the lowest we’ve tracked on the 4.5/5 star rated iPad accessory. At over $100 less than Apple’s Pencil, it has most of the features (no pressure sensitivity/charges via USB-C) for those who might find value in a stylus at $20 but not $130.

With your savings, grab an extra 4 pack of tips for $8.99

(Note: A slightly larger tip model with a magnet is available for a few cents more)

JamJake iPad stylus features:

The stylus supports for iPad series 2018-2022 model: iPad 9th/8th/7th/6th Gen, iPad Air 3rd/4th/5th Gen, iPad Pro 11 inches,iPad Pro12.9 inches 3rd/4th/5th,iPad Mini 5th/6th Gen. Please confirm your devices before you place an order, another model is invalid.

The stylus doesn’t support iPad pro 1st&2nd, iPad pro 10.5″, iPad pro 9.7″, iPad 1 to 5 Gen, iPad mini 1 to 4 Gen, iPad Air 1st/2nd Gen versions of iPad. Not Compatible With iPhone, Android, Microsoft devices.

1.5mm pen tip can replace your finger to execute finer instructions, it easy to install and tear off the tips on your stylus pen without any tool. No lag/offset/breaking point！Compared with the ordinary stylus pen, it has higher sensitivity, more accurate signal, more comfortable hand. Not easy to break!

Stylus pen with palm rejection technology provides a natural writing feeling and quick, effortless interaction with your screen, gives you more accuracy and control against the screen. We commend you to use this pen on the iPad with a glass screen protector.

