Add an Apple-compatible stylus to your 2018 or later iPad for $22 on Gold Box

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the JamJake Stylus Pen for iPad for $21.59. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s $25 off of list, $10 off the average price and the lowest we’ve tracked on the 4.5/5 star rated iPad accessory. At over $100 less than Apple’s Pencil, it has most of the features (no pressure sensitivity/charges via USB-C) for those who might find value in a stylus at $20 but not $130.
With your savings, grab an extra 4 pack of tips for $8.99
(Note: A slightly larger tip model with a magnet is available for a few cents more)
JamJake iPad stylus features:
- The stylus supports for iPad series 2018-2022 model: iPad 9th/8th/7th/6th Gen, iPad Air 3rd/4th/5th Gen, iPad Pro 11 inches,iPad Pro12.9 inches 3rd/4th/5th,iPad Mini 5th/6th Gen. Please confirm your devices before you place an order, another model is invalid.
- The stylus doesn’t support iPad pro 1st&2nd, iPad pro 10.5″, iPad pro 9.7″, iPad 1 to 5 Gen, iPad mini 1 to 4 Gen, iPad Air 1st/2nd Gen versions of iPad. Not Compatible With iPhone, Android, Microsoft devices.
- 1.5mm pen tip can replace your finger to execute finer instructions, it easy to install and tear off the tips on your stylus pen without any tool. No lag/offset/breaking point！Compared with the ordinary stylus pen, it has higher sensitivity, more accurate signal, more comfortable hand. Not easy to break!
- Stylus pen with palm rejection technology provides a natural writing feeling and quick, effortless interaction with your screen, gives you more accuracy and control against the screen. We commend you to use this pen on the iPad with a glass screen protector.
