Score the best price of the year on meross’ HomeKit smart garage door controller at $25.50

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering its HomeKit Smart Garage Door Controller for $25.49 shipped with the code RO4OUKWF at checkout. Normally $43, today’s deal saves 41% and marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. If you’re tired of coming home or waking up only to realize that the garage has been open the entire time when you thought it was closed…yeah, it’s time to fix that. This controller allows you to easily add smart support to your existing garage door. It connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network and delivers support for HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa voice control as well as scheduling, geofence triggers, and more. meross claims that it’s compatible with “more than 200 brands” as well, meaning it’ll likely work with your setup without much configuration required. Keep reading for more.

Those not in Apple’s ecosystem can save even more while still getting a voice-activated garage door. Amazon offers the myQ smart garage door remote as a great alternative. It’s $20 right now and offers integration with Alexa and Assistant, delivering a solid experience all around.

Don’t forget that Wyze is now entering the smart garage door controller space with its latest release. Announced earlier today, it requires a Wyze Cam v3 to function and can tell whether your door is open or closed by using a QR code. Weird, we know, but also pretty cool. So, be sure to check that out before picking up today’s lead deal. Just know that the Wyze option will set you back $50, which is double what you’ll pay for meross’ model above.

meross HomeKit Smart Garage Opener Remote features:

You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. It comes with a high sensitivity sensor which monitors the status of garage door more accurate and the signal stays stable. And you can check the garage door open/ close operation records through the app.

