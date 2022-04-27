eufy SoloCam E40 2K wireless security camera falls to new low at $54 (Refurb, Orig. $130)

Anker’s official Outlet Store on eBay is now offering its SoloCam E40 2K Wireless Home Security Camera for $54.29 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Originally $130 and on sale for $100 in new condition at Amazon right now, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked for this camera so far. The camera has no hidden fees at all, and includes 8GB of local storage that “holds at least two months of footage” so you don’t have to pay for the cloud. It’s 100% wire-free, which means it connects to your network wirelessly and has a built-in battery to last for up to four months on a single charge. It’s rated for all-weather protection as well, meaning it’ll handle snow, rain, and more with ease. Ships with a 2-year warranty and you can take a look at our coverage of eBay’s refurbished program to find out everything you need to know about it. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then swing by Anker’s eBay landing page to see even more refurbished deals. Then, head below for additional details.

Since you’re saving at least $46 with today’s lead deal, and up to $76, we recommend utilizing some of that cash to secure the inside of your home. Right now you can pick up the eufy Security Solo IndoorCam C24 2K for $40 once you clip the on-page coupon. It’ll pair perfectly with today’s lead deal as well, since it’s also from eufy.

Don’t forget to check out Anker HomeVacs and cordless car handheld vacuums that are currently on sale up to $60 off. Pricing starts at $40, making them quite budget-friendly as well. So, if you’re looking for a way to keep your car clean on road trips, be sure to take a look at what Anker has to offer.

Anker eufy SoloCam E40 2K Wireless Security Camera features:

See the difference with 2K resolution and keep an eye on what’s happening outside with more clarity than ever before. You shouldn’t have to pay monthly fees for data storage. SoloCam E40’s 8GB of local storage holds at least 2 months of footage protected by military encryption, so your data is kept private and safe. The on-device AI only notifies you when people are detected, reducing false alerts triggered by passing animals or swaying tree branches.

