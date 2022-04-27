Hands-on with LEGO’s unreleased Overwatch 2 Null Sector Titan its and exclusive minifigs

Today, Blizzard is officially launching the Overwatch 2 beta, and while I am patiently waiting to gain access to the long-awaited sequel, it’s time to take a look at the companion LEGO set. This now-postponed creation has been shelved by the LEGO Group for the time being, but we managed to get our hands-on the LEGO Overwatch 2 set a bit early and are diving in to see how the Null Sector Titan stacks up.

Hands-on with LEGO’s unreleased Overwatch 2 set

First revealed last December, the LEGO Group announced that it would finally be expanding its lineup of gaming-focused sets ahead of Overwatch 2. Not too shortly after, the LEGO Null Sector Titan was cancelled following the fallout of Activision Blizzard and its workplace culture allegations. Since then there’s been no word on whether the LEGO and Blizzard partnership would continue period, putting the latest collaboration in a unique space. Now with the future of the set up in the air and today’s Overwatch 2 beta, we’re taking a look at the set.

Arriving as the very first and likely only LEGO Overwatch 2 set, the Null Sector Titan arrives as kit number 76980. It was originally supposed to debut back in February with shy of 1,000 pieces, but has since been delayed indefinitely. So while you won’t find it at your local LEGO Shop or the online storefront, we’ve managed to get our hands-on one for you to check out and see if those aftermarket prices are worth it.

Based around the Zero Hour Overwatch 2 cinematic short, the LEGO Null Sector Titan was one of the very first things that Blizzard showed off from the highly-anticipated sequel. That makes the robot’s spotlight in the first LEGO set quite fitting; everything stacks up to 901 pieces and mainly assembles the gigantic bot.

There’s only one real build here with the LEGO Null Sector Titan, though a pair of exclusive minifigures are also included. Pricing was originally set at $89.99, making it a pretty fair value on paper.

As for how it actually stacks up, the first LEGO Overwatch 2 set definitely doesn’t disappoint. Right after getting this thing assembled, I was taken back by just how big of a build you’re actually getting. Just over 900 pieces isn’t that steep of a part count these days, but we hardly ever see LEGO mechs this size at any price point.

Once assembled, the entire model stacks in at over 12 inches tall and delivers quite the posable model. There’s plenty of articulation throughout the Null Sector Titan, with arms and legs having multiple joints to adjust. You can pull off some action poses, but the entire build is a bit top-heavy and limits some of the display potential. The details then build on top of that, though don’t accomplish anything too intricate as far as what LEGO is capable of. I would say that the build is as straightforward as we’ve seen, but still manages to deliver a fairly accurate recreation of the robot.

My favorite aspect of the LEGO Overwatch 2 set though has to be the built-in light features. Pressing a button on the back activates a light brick on the chest that lets the Null Sector Titan recreate one of the scenes from the gameplay trailer. It’s not all to often we get this kind of feature in a kit, and the application here is pretty fun.

But to bring it full circle, the size really is the best part of the set. Sure there are some compromises to achieve the massive build, but the final product really speaks for itself and towers above other builds, whether they’re from the Overwatch collection or greater LEGO lineup. As for the former there, I love how it dwarfs all of the other kits from the Blizzard partnership. The build fits in so well with the scale from other brick-built characters like D.va’s mech, not to mention the tiny minifigure versions of the Overwatch team.

Exclusive minifigures steal the spotlight

Speaking of, the included minifigs are yet another way the LEGO Null Titan Mech stands out. Being the first Overwatch 2 set, it gave the LEGO Group a chance to finally expand the cast of heroes from the game. In this case, there is a single entirely new character making a debut in the set as well as a reskinned version of the face of Overwatch.

Out of those two brand-new and exclusive minifigures, first up is Tracer who is rocking her redesigned fit for the sequel. The printing is really solid throughout the minifig and has quite a bit of details that carry over from the torso to the hips and legs. My favorite part of her minifigure redesign is the new Chronal Accelerator printed tile that clips to her back and really pulls together the figure.

Then there’s Mei, who is making a debut for the very first time in LEGO form in the new Null Sector Titan set. This member of Overwatch was unfortunately left out of the first wave of kits from back in 2019 and is now finally getting the minifigure treatment here.

Design-wise, there’s the same attention to detail as Tracer and even an exclusive new mold for her hair. I’m sure this won’t be much of a surprise, but the new printed element for her robot companion Snowball is also another highlight here.

9to5Toys’ Take

As a massive Overwatch fan and an even bigger LEGO enthusiast, I love how this set came out. It certainly isn’t a flawless creation, but will easily go down as my favorite LEGO Overwatch set to date. Getting such a massive brick-built mech is already a key to my heart, with the exclusive minifigures making the set even better.

It is really such a shame that the LEGO Group has yet to announce whether or not the set will actually be seeing the light of day, especially considering that Microsoft has since bought out Activision Blizzard following LEGO initially rethinking the partnership. But with so much time until Overwatch 2 actually releases considering today is only the first public beta release, there’s still a chance we’ll see this one on store shelves.

Whether or not we do see it debut some day, the LEGO Null Sector Titan is certainly worth a look for fans of Overwatch. The price may be steep on the second-hand market, if you can even find one, but it has an interesting place in LEGO history has one of the first licensed sets to be put on the back burner. And if it doesn’t end up release, we’ll just have to mourn the loss of one of the better sets as of late.

