Android app deals of the day: Star Wars Pinball 7, KOTOR I and II, Space Invaders, more

Your list of the best Android app deals of the day courtesy of Google Play are now ready to go. Alongside today’s offers on Galaxy S22 Ultra S-View Flip Covers and Samsung ANC Galaxy Buds Live, we have a series of notable Star Wars app deals, shoot’em ups, musical adventures, and more. Highlights include titles like Star Wars Pinball 7, Star Wars: KOTOR I and II, Space Invaders Infinity Gene, Despotism 3k, Dariusburst -SP-, and much more. Head below the fold for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by some notable Samsung handset accessories including the first price drops on the official Galaxy S22 Ultra S-View Flip Covers and the ANC Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds. We also have the Google Assistant-equipped Lenovo Smart Frame at $170 off and some Chromebook offers in today’s Gold Box PC gear sale from $90. Just be sure to scope out this deal on SanDisk’s Extreme 128GB microSD card and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Star Wars Pinball:

Set in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars Pinball lets you interact with the most iconic characters, and relive the greatest moments of the Star Wars universe mixed with exciting pinball action! Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Darth Vader, Starfighter Assault, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Boba Fett.

