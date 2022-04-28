Samsung’s 1TB 970 EVO Plus 3,500MB/s SSD hits its best Amazon price ever at $84 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 1TB 970 EVO Plus Solid-State Drive for $83.99 shipped. Regularly $140 or more for most of last year, it has dropped to the $115 and up range this year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re running a system with a motherboard that supports Gen3 SSDs, this is a respectable option, and especially so at this price. It delivers up to 3,500MB/s with a PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe interface in an M.2 form-factor. Packed with Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard to maintain performance and monitor heat build up, it also ships with a 5-year warranty and the brand’s Magician Software for cloning and file transfers. More details below.

You’ll also want to swing by our previous roundup of internal SSD deals where you’ll find options starting from $60 alongside a series of new Amazon all-time lows. The latest models in the WD_BLACK lineup are on tap as well as Gen3 models from SK hynix and more at some of the best prices we have ever tracked.

On the portable SSD side of things, Crucial’s 2 and 4TB X6 models are now at new all-time lows as part of today’s Gold Box offerings alongside the SanDisk Pro 1,050MB/s 4TB G-Drive at more than $100 off. But we also just took a hands-on look at the latest models to hit the market by way of the new Samsung T7 Shield rubberized portable SSD, which also happen to already be on sale.

Then go dive into our review of CORSAIR’s new MP600 PRO LPX SSDs for PS5 and PC with 7,100MB/s speeds.

Samsung 1TB 970 EVO Plus SSD features:

INNOVATIVE V-NAND TECHNOLOGY: Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology, the 970 EVO Plus SSD’s NVMe interface (PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.3) offers enhanced bandwidth, low latency, and power efficiency ideal for tech enthusiasts, high end gamers, and 4K & 3D content designers

BREAKTHROUGH READ WRITE SPEEDS: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 3,500MB s and 3,300MB s, respectively; Random Read (4KB, QD32): Up to 600,000 IOPS Random Read. Operating Temperature: 0 – 70 ℃

PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION AND DATA SECURITY: Seamless cloning and file transfers with Samsung Magician Software, the ideal SSD management solution for performance optimization and data security with automatic firmware updates

