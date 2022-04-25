WD_BLACK’s 7,000MB/s 500GB heatsink SN850 SSD hits Amazon low at $100, more from $60

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 500GB SN850 NVMe Internal Game Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $99.99 shipped. Originally $200 and more recently between $120 and $140, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the heatsink-equipped solution. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Ready for PC battlestations and your PlayStation 5 (among other things), it supports up to 7,000MB/s transfer rates across a PCIe Gen4 interface and M.2 form-factor. One of our favorite models in the spec category, it “minimizes thermal throttling to push the boundaries of performance for top-tier gaming” with its built-in heat control that joins the Windows-only RGB lighting via the WD_BLACK Dashboard to add some flair to open PC rigs. Head below for more details and additional internal SSD deals.

More internal SSD deals:

While we are talking internal SSD offers, price drops on CORSAIR’s latest models are still alive and kicking. Yielding the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon, the entire lineup of 2022 models is now starting at $160 shipped with built-in heatsink tech and more. Get a closer look right here and in our hands-on review.

WD_BLACK 500GB SN850 NVMe Internal SSD features:

Next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology optimized for top-tier gaming (not intended for NAS or server environments)

Irrationally fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s (1TB model) and up to 1,000,000 IOPS (1TB and 2TB models)

Up to 2TB capacity to hold your favorite battle-ready games

Downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard software to customize and control your gaming experience (Windows Only)

Sleek Heatsink model minimizes thermal throttling to push the boundaries of performance for top-tier gaming

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!