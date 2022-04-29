Build out your home theater setup with Polk’s Signature Elite Series speakers from $269

Amazon is offering deals on Polk’s Signature Elite Series of home theater speakers with all returning to 2022 low prices. Right now you can grab the Polk Signature Elite ES35 Slim Center Channel Speaker for $349.99 shipped. Normally listed for $399, this 13% discount returns this speaker to the aforementioned 2022 low price we’ve seen. Coming with one 1-inch tweeter and six 3-inch woofers, you will get “room-filling, crystal clear sound in a life-like soundstage.” The modern look of the signature elite series is sure to fit in with pretty much any setup. This center channel speaker can comfortably sit on your TV stand or can even be wall-mounted. Polk recommends the following build-out to achieve a 5.1 surround setup: a pair of ES60 towers, a pair of ES20 bookshelf speakers, and any subwoofer. Keep reading for more Signature Elite Series deals.

More Polk Signature Elite Series deals:

After you finish checking out these deals on Polk Signature Elite Series speakers, be sure to stick around and take a look at the V-MODA Hexamove Lite Wireless Earbuds in red for $104. This 20% discount marks the largest discount we’ve seen and makes the all-time Amazon low price.

Polk Siganture Elite ES35 Center Channel Speaker features:

Enjoy pristine audio quality and clear dialogues for your movies, games, and multi-channel music with Polk Signature Elite ES35 Slim Center Channel Loudspeaker. Featuring a Dynamically Balanced acoustic array with a 1” High-Resolution Terylene Tweeter, six 3” Mica-Fortified Polypropylene Woofer, and Cascading Crossovers, the ES35 delivers room-filling, highly detailed sound with the energy of live music – no matter what you’re listening to or where you’re sitting in the room. It is Hi-Res Audio Certified and ensures accurate sound reproduction from even the latest Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound AVRs and amplifiers.

