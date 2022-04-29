V-MODA’s latest Hexamove Lite Wireless Earbuds hit Amazon all-time low at $104

Amazon is now offering the V-MODA Hexamove Lite Wireless Earbuds in red for $103.99 shipped. Regularly $130, these headphones debuted back in October and have only ever gone on sale once since then. Today’s 20% price drop is the largest discount we have tracked, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Bluetooth 5.0 is joined by “audiophile-grade audio codecs” including Qualcomm aptX and AAC, like you would expect from a brand like V-MODA. The Hexamove Lite deliver 24 hours of playback with the included wireless charging case as well as a “durable, tough, splash, dust, and weather-resistant” IPX4-rated build as well as BLISS (Bass Level Isolating Soft Silicone) and touch-gyro sensors to “control playback, answer calls, and access voice assistant.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details. 

If the V-MODA Hexamove Lite isn’t working for you check out today’s deals on Apple Beats buds starting from $100 and Jabra’s new Elite 3/4 earbuds with Google Fast Pair, which are now marked down from $60 at Amazon. 

Alongside the new Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless Earbuds, we also spotted a solid $70 price drop available on Samsung’s pro noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds. You can get a closer look at this offer in this afternoon’s coverage including the pricing details and more.

Then head over to our dedicated guide for all of this week’s best deals like the Bose Headphones 700 starting from $237

V-MODA Hexamove Lite Wireless Earbud features:

  • Ergonomic design for the most secure and comfortable fit in TWS earbuds
  • Award-winning V-MODA sound (50+ Editors’ Choice Awards)
  • Touch-gyro sensors to control playback, answer calls and access voice assistants, with a built-in microphone for calls
  • 8 hours of playback on a single charge + 18 hours in the charging case means a whole day of non-stop music

