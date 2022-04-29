V-MODA’s latest Hexamove Lite Wireless Earbuds hit Amazon all-time low at $104

Amazon is now offering the V-MODA Hexamove Lite Wireless Earbuds in red for $103.99 shipped. Regularly $130, these headphones debuted back in October and have only ever gone on sale once since then. Today’s 20% price drop is the largest discount we have tracked, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Bluetooth 5.0 is joined by “audiophile-grade audio codecs” including Qualcomm aptX and AAC, like you would expect from a brand like V-MODA. The Hexamove Lite deliver 24 hours of playback with the included wireless charging case as well as a “durable, tough, splash, dust, and weather-resistant” IPX4-rated build as well as BLISS (Bass Level Isolating Soft Silicone) and touch-gyro sensors to “control playback, answer calls, and access voice assistant.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

V-MODA Hexamove Lite Wireless Earbud features:

Ergonomic design for the most secure and comfortable fit in TWS earbuds

Award-winning V-MODA sound (50+ Editors’ Choice Awards)

Touch-gyro sensors to control playback, answer calls and access voice assistants, with a built-in microphone for calls

8 hours of playback on a single charge + 18 hours in the charging case means a whole day of non-stop music

