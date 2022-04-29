Govee’s unique smart customizable Neon LED Light Strips now on sale from $64

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its Neon LED Light Strips headlined by the 16.4-foot model at $94.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $120, this is the very first discount on the extended length model at $25 off. You can also save on the shorter 10-foot version, which drops to $63.99 with the on-page coupon from $80. Standing out from any other accessory in Govee’s stable, or really the whole of the smart home market, the new Neon LED Light Strip lives up to its name by imitating a traditional neon light. The flexible design allows you to make a custom arrangement on your wall, which will pair with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control on top of the companion app. Head below for more.

As far as other ways to outift your smart home with some ambient lighting, Govee sells a collection of even more affordable light strips that are worth considering if the neon effect of the lead deals isn’t all too big of a draw. There are models that start as low as $12 via Amazon right now, coming in all sorts of lengths and smart home connectivity options.

Though if you’re looking to upgrade the centerpiece of your smart home, this morning saw Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5 go on sale. Returning to the all-time low, you can now bring home the most recent Alexa-enabled smart display for $45. That’s a notable $40 in savings from the usual price tag and a great way to expand your voice control setup.

Govee Neon LED Light Strip features:

Pair your light with Alexa and Google Assistant to access the Smart Voice Control feature. Get hands-free access to various features on the Govee Home App such as Music Mode, where your light will sync to your favorite audio. Customize your lighting your way using our innovative RGBIC technology. The integrated IC chip allows for multiple color options on a single light. Your colors, effects, and more can be adjusted using the Govee Home App.

