Govee’s unique smart customizable Neon LED Light Strips now on sale from $64

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
Save $25 From $64

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its Neon LED Light Strips headlined by the 16.4-foot model at $94.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $120, this is the very first discount on the extended length model at $25 off. You can also save on the shorter 10-foot version, which drops to $63.99 with the on-page coupon from $80. Standing out from any other accessory in Govee’s stable, or really the whole of the smart home market, the new Neon LED Light Strip lives up to its name by imitating a traditional neon light. The flexible design allows you to make a custom arrangement on your wall, which will pair with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control on top of the companion app. Head below for more.

As far as other ways to outift your smart home with some ambient lighting, Govee sells a collection of even more affordable light strips that are worth considering if the neon effect of the lead deals isn’t all too big of a draw. There are models that start as low as $12 via Amazon right now, coming in all sorts of lengths and smart home connectivity options.

Though if you’re looking to upgrade the centerpiece of your smart home, this morning saw Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5 go on sale. Returning to the all-time low, you can now bring home the most recent Alexa-enabled smart display for $45. That’s a notable $40 in savings from the usual price tag and a great way to expand your voice control setup.

Govee Neon LED Light Strip features:

Pair your light with Alexa and Google Assistant to access the Smart Voice Control feature. Get hands-free access to various features on the Govee Home App such as Music Mode, where your light will sync to your favorite audio. Customize your lighting your way using our innovative RGBIC technology. The integrated IC chip allows for multiple color options on a single light. Your colors, effects, and more can be adjusted using the Govee Home App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Govee

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save 28% on the Govee DreamView TV Backlighting kit
Save 28% on the Govee Glide Wall RGBIC Light 12-piece
Moonside’s new Neon Hex modular color HomeKit lig...
Philips Hue’s latest dimmable smart bulb works wi...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Star Wars Mandalo...
LEGO reveals three upcoming City Farm sets with brand-n...
Today’s best game deals: Hades from $16.50, Among Us ...
Never lose your keys again, Tile Mate trackers now matc...
Load more...
Show More Comments