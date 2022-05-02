First notable deal hits HORI’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus Switch Vault Case at $21 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the first notable price drop on the HORI Pokémon Legends: Arceus Edition Nintendo Switch Premium Vault Case at $21 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 16% off the going rate, the best we have tracked, and a new Amazon all-time low. This one launched alongside the sling pack and the now on sale Split Pad Pro controller accessory just ahead of Pokémon Legends: Arceus hitting store shelves. Featuring artwork inspired by the latest pocket monster adventure, it is compatible with all Switch model consoles with enough interior storage for 10 game cards as well as some small accessories. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look at the entire lineup of HORI Pokémon Legends: Arceus gear and then dive into our hands-on review of the game before you head below for more.

If you’re not partial to the Pokémon Legends: Arceus design, take a look at the PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch. Currently starting from just under $13 Prime shipped, this one delivers a similar experience and level of protection for nearly half the price right now. It is also available in a range of colorways and designs

While we are talking Switch, Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure with the Ring-Con controller accessory is now at the lowest price in several months alongside a new Amazon all-time low on Mario Party Superstars. You’ll find the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch game deals right there and be sure to jump into the now live Nintendo May the 4th eShop sale ahead of this week’s festivities as well.

HORI Pokémon Legends: Arceus Vault Case features:

Never sacrifice safety for style! Carry your Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite or Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) with the lightweight, sturdy and vibrant Premium Vault Case (Pokemon Legends: Arceus) by HORI. Featuring stunning Pokemon artwork both inside and out! The silky soft inner lining protects your system from scratches and wear, so that you can safely game on the go. Officially Licensed by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company International

