HORI’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus Split Pad Pro Switch controller sees first notable deal at $54

While we have sen lower price drops on the HORI Split Pad Pro Nintendo Switch controller, we are now tracking the first notable price drop on the Pokémon Legends: Arceus model. This one was released just ahead of the game back in early January at $60 alongside the matching Adventure Pack and Vault Case with today’s deal being the first decent price drop on Amazon at $54.14 shipped. Just keep in mind you can score the Translucent Black and Volcanic Red models at just under $45 right now. A notable collector’s item or just for fans of the world famous pocket monster series, the Pokémon Legends: Arceus edition includes the same “full-size” controller experience in handheld mode the Split Pad Pro is known for. Alongside turbo functionality, it delivers a complete suite of triggers, thumbsticks, face buttons, shoulder triggers, and more. Head over to our launch coverage for a closer look and more details on the entire lineup of HORI Pokémon Legends: Arceus gear as well as our hands-on review of the game itself. Then hit the jump for additional info.

As we mentioned above, you can score a Split Pad Pro for even less if you don’t want the Pokémon treatment. But the PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips at under $10 is easily one of the most affordable ways to transform your Joy-Con into a more traditional controller form-factor for folks that don’t require the all-in-one vibe on the HORI options above.

In other Nintendo Switch news, we just got a look at the new dock alternative from Human Things with its latest Genki mini and be sure to check out this deal on Collective Minds Switch-Up adapter that allows you to use any Bluetooth controller (PS4, PS3, Wii U and Xbox) on your Nintendo console.

HORI Split Pad Pro features:

Become a true Pokemon trainer legend with the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro (Pokemon Legends: Arceus)! Enjoy the full-size controller experience in handheld mode featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, and more. Perfect for RPGS, adventure titles and many other genres.

