Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure with the Ring-Con controller accessory drops to $55 (Reg. $80)

While Nintendo’s new Switch Sports title with the leg strap attachment is now available everywhere from $40, Amazon is also now offering its Ring Fit Adventure game for $54.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. As you’ll know from our hands-on review shortly after launch, this is an official Nintendo fitness package featuring the first appearance of the Ring-Con controller accessory alongside the included Leg Strap (similar to the one you can now purchase separately for Switch Sports). You’ll find more traditional and custom workout routines with on-screen guidance as well as 12 mini games and the fitness-focused fantasy world where players “defeat enemies using real-life exercise.” Head below for more details. 

For those unfamiliar here, in Ring Fit Adventure you “explore a fantastical adventure world to defeat a bodybuilding dragon and his minions using real-life exercises. Traverse grass-swept plains by jogging in place, attack enemies with overhead shoulder presses, and refill your health meter by striking some yoga poses.” Alongside the multi-function and included Ring-Con controller add-on, the package is a great way to get yourself and the rest of the family active while enjoying the home Switch console. In our hands-on impressions feature we said it is “a unique alternative to conventional workout routines that’ll definitely be appealing for those intimidated by hitting the gym.” 

Be sure to dive into the now live Nintendo May the 4th eShop sale ahead of this week’s festivities. Deals there start from $5 and now sit alongside our latest release date coverage for Splatoon 3 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Head over to our Nintendo hub for all of the latest announcements and price drops from the Mushroom Kingdom. 

Ring Fit Adventure features:

  • An adventure game that’s also a workout
  • Explore a huge fantasy world and defeat enemies using real-life exercise
  • Jog, sprint, and high knee through dozens of levels
  • Control in-game movements with the new Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories
  • Learn about all the great new features, including a new voice option and a fun new Rhythm Game mode that are included in the latest free update

