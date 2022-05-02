New Amazon lows deliver Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ at up to $100 off starting at $630

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB Android Tablet for $829.99 shipped in three styles. Down from the usual $900 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low following the $70 discount today. This is also one of the first cash markdowns to date, as well. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverageand then head below for more.

Those who can get away with a smaller screen also stand to save on the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, too. Delivering a new all-time low, this 256GB model is now sitting at $679.99 following a $100 discount from its usual $780 price tag. You can also score the 128GB capacity for $629.99, down from $700. Stepping down to an 11-inch LCD display, you’re still looking at much the same Gen 1 SoC performance as well as Wi-Fi 6E support and most of the other inclusions. Our hands-on coverage shows just how it compares to the Tab S8+, as well.

Last week also saw pair of discounts on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra handsets which are still up for the taking. Delivering new all-time lows courtesy of Amazon, these discounts take $200 off the two higher-end models in Samsung’s latest lineup. Then go check out all of the best app and game deals right here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ features:

Meet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, a premium tablet that helps you get more done on the go. Whether you’re working, catching up on your favorite series on your commute or chilling with your favorite game, get it all done smoothly and quickly no matter where you are with superfast Wi-Fi 6E.* Prepare to be blown away by a large, 12.4″ display that gives you more out of every moment with an sAMOLED screen that delivers brilliant clarity and ultra-smooth views, even in broad daylight.

