Mount your Echo Dot with best price ever on All New Made for Amazon hangers from $13.50

Alongside our ongoing all-time lows on the latest Echo Dot 4th Gen, Amazon is now offering the All New Made For Amazon Echo Dot Wall Mount at $13.59 alongside the Outlet Hanger model at $13.59. Both include free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17 each, these are new all-time lows, among the very first notable price drops, and the best we can find at 20% off. Delivering a neat and tidy home for your 4th Gen Echo Dot smart speaker and available in both black or white, one model cradles the unit via an outlet hanger while the other makes use of 3M adhesive tape (or included screws). This way you can keep your audio home hub/speaker out of the way, mounted under a cabinet, or really anywhere else the included hardware accommodates. They also provide 360-degree rotation access so you can easily get at the controls (if Alexa isn’t working for you at the moment) as well as some extra cable management organization. More details below. 

You will find some similar options on Amazon for a touch less, but today’s lead deals are the affordable solutions that are certified “Made for Amazon” in this price range. If you’re looking for a neat and tidy Echo Dot Wall Mount to organize your 4th Gen speaker, they are easy to recommend at this price. 

All New Made For Amazon Echo Dot Wall Mount features:

  • Certified “Made for Amazon” accessory specially designed to work with Echo Dot (4th Gen). Echo Dot (4th Gen) sold separately.
  • Get your Echo Dot (4th Gen) off the counter and onto an outlet. Hangs below the outlet & conceals the Echo Dot (4th Gen) power adapter.
  • Hide that dangling cable with the built-in cable management. Wrap up that extra cord & play music from your Echo Dot (4th Gen).
  • Mounts in just a few minutes using an existing outlet. Need Alexa in another room? Just plug and play.
  • Take your Echo Dot (4th Gen) for a spin. Rotating mount lets you point the speaker exactly where you want it for the best sound.

