Android app deals of the day: Actraiser Renaissance, Reporter 2, Star Wars, more

Today’s Android game and app deals are now live alongside all of the May the 4th festivities. You’ll want to check out the deals on Lenovo’s Smart Frame and the brand’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 as well as the OnePlus 9 Pro, but for now it’s all about the apps. On top of ongoing Star Wars app deals, our collection is headlined by titles like Actraiser Renaissance, Reporter 2, DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, and more. Head below the fold for all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside all of the May the 4th price drops, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Google Assistant-equipped Lenovo Smart Frame at $200 off as well as Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 at a new all-time low. Today also saw a deep price drop hit on the OnePlus 9 Pro alongside Samsung’s leather and silicone Galaxy S22 Ultra cases. Add-on offers are now live on Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 500GB portable SSD as well as everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Actraiser Renaissance:

Actraiser combines 2D platforming action (Realm Acts) with a City-building simulation (Realm Management) in the ultimate battle between good and evil! Featuring the soundtrack that sent shockwaves through the gaming world when it was first released, composed by the legendary Yuzo Koshiro – now remastered! Help humanity flourish by playing as the Lord of Light and their loyal angel in a world beset by evil.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!