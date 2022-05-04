Belkin’s new Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger sees first discount in $15 off Mother’s Day sale

Joining in on all of the other Mother’s Day sales, Belkin is now launching its own savings event. This time around, applying code MOM2022 at checkout will take $15 off orders over $80. Shipping is free across the board. Including its collection of popular smartphone accessories and new MagSafe releases, our top pick this time around is the new Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad at $134.99 in white. Down from $150, this the first discount to date after being excluded from previous promotions and a new all-time low at $15 off. Head below for all of the details and our other top picks.

As the latest 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin, this new MagSafe offering arrives with a main 15W magnetic pad in the center that is geared towards refueling your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Otherwise, be sure to check out all of the other discounts in Belkin’s sale. Pretty much everything on the site is eligible, and even if an individual item is less than $80, you can bundle various accessories in order to lock in the $15 off savings.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your Apple devices faster with this beautifully designed charging pad featuring the new magnetic fast charging module for Apple Watch Series 7 and MagSafe technology for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models. It’s the most convenient way to charge yet.

