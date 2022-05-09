Android app deals of the day: Bloons TD 6, Camera 4K Pro, Speed View GPS Pro, more

It is time for all of Monday’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to check out offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Jabra’s Elite 4 ANC Google Fast Pair Earbuds as well as Lenovo’s S330 Chromebook. As for app price drops, our collection is headlined by titles like Bloons TD 6, Camera 4K Pro, Speed View GPS Pro, EvoWallet – Money Tracker, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Geometry PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are highlighted by Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE at a new Amazon all-time low. We also have a great deal on Lenovo’s S330 Chromebook as well as Jabra’s Elite 4 ANC Google Fast Pair Earbuds and Belkin’s ‘Hey Google’ SoundForm smart hub speaker at 50% off. As far as add-ons go, check out this deal on Anker’s aluminum PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub as well as TCL’s all-new 5-Series 65-inch 4K QLED Google TV, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Bloons TD 6:

Craft your perfect defense from a combination of awesome Monkey Towers, upgrades, Heroes, and activated abilities, then pop every last invading Bloon! Join millions of other players who enjoy the massive and ever-expanding features that deliver endless hours of the best strategy gaming available.  22 powerful Monkey Towers, each with 3 upgrade paths and unique activated abilities. Paragons! Explore the incredible power of the new Paragon upgrades, especially against Boss Bloons!

