TCL’s all-new 5-Series 65-inch 4K QLED Google TV hits Amazon low of $600 (Save $100)

Update: Amazon has now dropped the 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV down to $599.99, saving another $50 and marking a new low.

Amazon currently offers TCL’s all-new 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV for $649.99 shipped. Marking the very first discount from its usual $700 price tag, you’re looking at $50 in savings and a new all-time low since its debut at the beginning of the year. As TCL’s latest Google TV, the new 5-Series arrives with a 65-inch 4K QLED panel that’s backed by 60 localized lighting zones for improved contrast between vivid colors and darker blacks. On the smart connectivity front, Google TV powers the entire experience to pull in content from all of the top streaming services alongside delivering Alexa voice control. There’s also three HDMI 2.0 ports at your disposal alongside all of the other connectivity options. You can also get all of the details on what to expect in our hands-on review.

If you can get away with a smaller upgrade to the home theater, or even the guest room or home office, Amazon is also marking down the 50-inch version of TCL’s 5-Series TV. This one comes powered by all of the same Google TV features the lead deal does, just with a $399.99 sale price. Down from $430, it’s also the first discount yet and an even more affordable option for taking advantage of the 4K QLED display.

As for the latest from another brand, don’t forget that you can go score Samsung’s 2022 Frame TVs now that they’re finally available after being announced back at CES. Taking a more stealth approach to a home theater upgrade, these more premium models arrive with AirPlay 2 and 4K HDR QLED panels. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV features:

TCL’s 5-Series QLED TV marries premium picture and endless entertainment for a stellar home theater experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas.

