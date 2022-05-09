Belkin’s ‘Hey Google’ SoundForm smart hub speaker with Qi charger now 50% off at $100

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $200+ $100

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay store is now offering the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker and Wireless Charger with Google Assistant for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and selling for as much as $300 directly from Belkin, this is at least $100 off the going rate, matching our previous mention on the Alexa model that is currently selling for $130, and the best we can find. This all-in-one hub delivers a “hi-fi” wireless speaker as well as Google Assistant voice commands, a dedicated Qi charging dock for your smartphone and direct control of your smart home ecosystem. Devialet-powered audio is joined by “Hey Google” voice commands as well as the aforementioned up to 10W of wireless charging power on the top-mounted dock (output power dependent on device compatibility as per usual). More details below. 

Amazon’s Echo Dot speakers are a notable, not quite as feature-rich alternative to the Belkin SoundForm Elite. You’re trading out Google Assistant for Alexa and you won’t get the built-in device charging hub, but they otherwise deliver a similar experience with smart home gear control, voice commands, and on-demand wireless audio playback for about half the price or less. The 4th gen Made for Amazon mounts and battery base are still sitting at new all-time lows as well. 

If it’s just a more typical Bluetooth speaker you’re after, Amazon’s pre-summer JBL sale is still in full swing with some wonderful options starting from $30. Just be sure to scope out the ongoing all-time low on Bose’s latest SoundLink Flex floating Bluetooth speaker as well as the brand new Willen and Emberton II models Marshall just unveiled. Get a closer look at these new releases right here

Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker features:

Experience quality sound with this black Belkin smart speaker. The compatibility with Google Assistant lets you listen and control music in different rooms simultaneously, while the Push-Push woofer design eliminates vibrations for exemplary sound output. This Belkin smart speaker has a fast built-in charging system that charges smartphones wirelessly while you stream music.

