Smartphone Accessories: ESR Shift MagSafe Charging Stand $32 (First drop), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new HaloLock Shift MagSafe Charging Stand for $31.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, this one just launched earlier this spring and is now on sale for the very first time. ESR’s latest entry into the HaloLock series arrives as the new Shift MagSafe charger. Pairing a 7.5W magnetic pad for iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, this stand has a detachable charger that magnetically connects to the upright stand. This lets it convert from a notable nightstand or desk companion into a more handheld option you can keep using while actually scrolling through your handset.

This MagSafe-Compatible charger stand gives you fast and easy magnetic wireless charging. Removable charging pad lets you instantly switch from hands-free viewing to hands-on use while you charge. Charging pad and mount hold your phone securely in place; combine with HaloLock case for the strongest magnetic lock. There’s also a weighted base keeps stand steady, with reusable adhesive pad for extra stability. Removable charging pad lets you instantly switch from hands-free viewing to hands-on use while you charge. Switch from browsing to your favorite show in seconds; ball joint allows for a fully adjustable viewing angle.

