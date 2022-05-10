Android app deals of the day: Action Squad, Doom & Destiny, Mortal Crusade, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Tuesday edition of the best Android app deals is now ready to go. Our headliner game and app discounts are joined by offers on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, and Razer’s Kishi Android Game Controller as well. Highlight offers from Google Play include titles like Door Kickers: Action Squad, Requence, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Mortal Crusade, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra at new all-time lows with up to $250 in savings. From there, you’ll solid price drops waiting on the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 and the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 bundled with the Precision Pen 2. Just be sure to scope out this offer on the Hisense 65-inch HDMI 2.1 Android 4K Smart TV and Razer’s Kishi Android Game Controller before checking out the fresh new Anker gear sale from $11 and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup as well. 

More Android app deals still live:

More on Door Kickers Action Squad:

Choose your gear, then kick the doors down and face the action. Adapt and react by the seat of your pants, and if needed – restart without a care and rethink. Master weapons recoil and time your reloads, use distance and cover to your advantage and use the in-game Strategic Abilities to decide for yourself when healthpacks or gear refills are needed. Or just save up the Points earned and unleash your Ultimate to waltz through that tricky final room.

