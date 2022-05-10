Hisense 65-inch HDMI 2.1 Android 4K Smart TV within $2 off all-time low at $550 ($150 off)

Amazon is now offering the 65-inch Hisense 65U6G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV for $549.99 shipped. Originally $950 when it launched last year and more regularly fetching $700 these days, today’s deal is up to $150 off the going rate, matching the Best Buy sale price, and within $2 of the Amazon all-time low. Alongside an HDMI 2.1 port, Dolby Atmos, full array local dimming zones, built-in Google Assistant voice commands, and HDR 10 support, this Android TV is a notable option for the spare room, lake house, or your main space, depending on your needs. It also ships with a voice remote, direct access to all of your favorite streaming services, a pair of USB ports, and more. Head below for additional details.

But if you’re just looking for a more affordable solution to stick in the guest or bedroom, this ongoing price drop on the 50-inch Hisense previous-generation model is a notable option. Currently sitting at a new Amazon all-time low of $314 shipped, it delivers a game mode, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and voice commands for even less. Get a closer look right here.

Just be sure to check out Amazon’s latest Omni Fire TVs deliver 4K Dolby Vison at up to $350 off as well as the all-time lows available on TCL’s all-new 5-Series 65-inch 4K QLED Google TV. And if you’re in need of upgrading your existing display setup, deals on the latest Apple TV 4K with refreshed Siri Remote and Roku’s 4K Streambar Pro with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are where you need to be.

Hisense 65U6G Quantum Dot QLED Android 4K Smart TV features:

4K ULED: Like great, but better. The 65U6G has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion… we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be.

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: See over one billion shades. Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant colors than a regular LCD TV. We could get into the science. But it’s a lot easier to say it makes every day look like the 4th of July.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos: Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound are cinema technology for your home. They provide amazing realism you can see and hear in every scene.

