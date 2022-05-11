Android app deals of the day: Terraforming Mars, Green Project, Fenix 2 for Twitter, more

Wednesday’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to scope out the ongoing deals on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra as well as offers on its foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Sony’s new Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED smartphone while you’re at it. Our app collection is highlighted by titles such as Terraforming Mars, Green Project, Swapperoo, Fenix 2 for Twitter, and much more. Take a complete look at today’s best Android app deals down below the fold.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside ongoing price drops on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra and the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5, today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 at a new all-time low at $200 off. That offer joins the first notable price drop on Sony’s new Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED smartphone with $200 in savings. Then go hit up these fresh new Anker gear deals from $11 and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Terraforming Mars:

Lead a corporation and launch ambitious Mars terraforming projects. Direct massive construction works, manage and use your resources, create cities, forests and oceans, and set rewards and objectives to win the game! Mars for all: Play against the computer or challenge up to 5 players in multiplayer mode, online or offline. Game variant: Try the rules of the Corporate Era for a more complex game. With the addition of new cards, including 2 new corporations, focused on economy and technology, you will discover one of the most strategic variants of the game!

