Android app deals of the day: Terraforming Mars, Green Project, Fenix 2 for Twitter, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Wednesday’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to scope out the ongoing deals on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra as well as offers on its foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Sony’s new Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED smartphone while you’re at it. Our app collection is highlighted by titles such as Terraforming Mars, Green Project, Swapperoo, Fenix 2 for Twitter, and much more. Take a complete look at today’s best Android app deals down below the fold. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside ongoing price drops on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra and the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5, today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 at a new all-time low at $200 off. That offer joins the first notable price drop on Sony’s new Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED smartphone with $200 in savings. Then go hit up these fresh new Anker gear deals from $11 and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Terraforming Mars:

Lead a corporation and launch ambitious Mars terraforming projects. Direct massive construction works, manage and use your resources, create cities, forests and oceans, and set rewards and objectives to win the game! Mars for all: Play against the computer or challenge up to 5 players in multiplayer mode, online or offline. Game variant: Try the rules of the Corporate Era for a more complex game. With the addition of new cards, including 2 new corporations, focused on economy and technology, you will discover one of the most strategic variants of the game!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Oakywood’s natural merino wool and felt AirPods ...
Save 20% on the Razer Opus X Wireless Headset
EGO’s Power+ electric hedge trimmer sees $74 discount...
Gerber’s adventure-ready Cork multi-tool also nea...
Rare discount on LEGO’s Ideas Home Alone set asse...
Grab a renewed NETGEAR cable modem router from $60
Heads-up content creators, Elgato’s 32-key Stream...
Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 now $200 off at an...
Load more...
Show More Comments